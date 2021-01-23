Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.

Shukla made the remarks while speaking to reporters here at the party office.

He also said the BJP will not contest the panchayat polls on its election symbol, but there will be pro-party candidates in the elections.

