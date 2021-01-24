Still with party, future move depends on situation: TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Still with party, future move depends on situation: TMC MLA Rajib BanerjeePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 00:56 IST
A day after quitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, TMC MLA RajibBanerjee on Saturday said he is still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation.
Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.
''I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I can not say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation,'' Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest portfolios, said.
Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.
