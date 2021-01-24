Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:06 IST
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.

''Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. Sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat','' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will...

SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the mat...

Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower Desh Ki Beti. Taking to microblogging site Twit...

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021