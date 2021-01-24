Left Menu
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.

Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who is also serving a prison term in the corruption case, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

In a bulletin issued by Dr C R Jayanthi, the Dean and director of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which manages Victoria Hospital, said the 66-year old Sasikala's symptoms have reduced and her condition is stable.

''Conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support,'' the bulletin said.

Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the ICU of the hospital, Jayanthi said.

Ilavarasi, on the other hand, is asymptomatic and stable and is without oxygen support, hospital sources said.

Sasikala, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, who is serving her jail term at theParappana Agrahara Prison here, had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday last, a week before her release.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and ResearchInstitute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assetscase.

