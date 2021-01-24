Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers. "The BJP is handing over the entire wealth of the country to their billionaire friends by laying a red carpet, but when the farmers come to Delhi to demand their rights, they make blockades. It is the 'jugalbandi' (partnership) of BJP and suited and booted (corporates). It is a blockade to take away the rights of the farmer," tweeted Vadra.

Congress and opposition parties have been targetting the government over the ongoing farm laws, demanding the rollback of these newly-enacted legislations. The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan

Yemens Houthi group and Saudi-backed government who have been at war for almost six years began fresh U.N.-backed negotiations on a prisoner exchange on Sunday, United Nations and Yemeni officials said. The meeting in Jordan comes days afte...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.Heal...

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021