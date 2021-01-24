Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, BJP committed to fulfil clauses of Bodo Accord: Shah

The state government has already made Bodothe associate language of Assam.Several measures have been taken to protect, preserveand promote the rich culture, language and heritage of allcommunities of the state, the Union minister said.Only the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi,can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, Shah added.The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in theBodoland Territorial Areas District BTAD, was signed onJanuary 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, allfour factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland andthe then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.PTI DGRMS RMS

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:34 IST
PM Modi, BJP committed to fulfil clauses of Bodo Accord: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Sunday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord(BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of endinginsurgency in the northeast.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that the grand oldparty had signed many agreements with different militantoutfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made.

''I have come here to iterate that Prime MinisterNarendra Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfil all clausesof the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace anddevelopment in the region. It marks the beginning of the endof insurgency in the region,'' Shah said.

Political rights, culture and language of allcommunities of Assam are secure under the BJP government, hesaid, during his address on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

''The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and hedistributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakhindigenous people. The state government has already made Bodothe associate language of Assam.

''Several measures have been taken to protect, preserveand promote the rich culture, language and heritage of allcommunities of the state,'' the Union minister said.

Only the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi,can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, Shah added.

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in theBodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed onJanuary 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, allfour factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland andthe then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

PTI DGRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan

Yemens Houthi group and Saudi-backed government who have been at war for almost six years began fresh U.N.-backed negotiations on a prisoner exchange on Sunday, United Nations and Yemeni officials said. The meeting in Jordan comes days afte...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.Heal...

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021