PM Modi, BJP committed to fulfil clauses of Bodo Accord: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Sunday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord(BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of endinginsurgency in the northeast.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that the grand oldparty had signed many agreements with different militantoutfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made.

''I have come here to iterate that Prime MinisterNarendra Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfil all clausesof the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace anddevelopment in the region. It marks the beginning of the endof insurgency in the region,'' Shah said.

Political rights, culture and language of allcommunities of Assam are secure under the BJP government, hesaid, during his address on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

''The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and hedistributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakhindigenous people. The state government has already made Bodothe associate language of Assam.

''Several measures have been taken to protect, preserveand promote the rich culture, language and heritage of allcommunities of the state,'' the Union minister said.

Only the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi,can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, Shah added.

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in theBodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed onJanuary 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, allfour factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland andthe then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

