Kuwait emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet, KUNA reports

Kuwait emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet, KUNA reportsReuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:11 IST
Kuwait's emir has reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the premier, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
The prime minister and the cabinet had been acting in a caretaker role since the resignation. The emir tasked the prime minister with nominating a new cabinet.
