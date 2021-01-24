Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong-AIUDF will open all gates to welcome infiltrators: Amit Shah

If they come to power, they will open all gates to welcome them, because it is their vote bank, he said. Only the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the state from infiltration from the neighboring country, Shah said in his first election rally in poll-bound Assam. The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPIM, CPIML, and Anchalik Gana Morcha AGM to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April. Attacking the Congress, Shah said, Congress continued the British policy of divide and rule.

PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:34 IST
Cong-AIUDF will open all gates to welcome infiltrators: Amit Shah
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that if the Congress-AIUDF combine come to power in Assam they will open ''all gates'' to welcome infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the Congress rule in the state gave only bloodshed, in which thousands of youths lost their lives.

''Can Congress and Badrudding Ajmal keep Assam free from infiltration? If they come to power, they will open all gates to welcome them, because it is their vote bank,'' he said.

Only the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the state from infiltration from the neighboring country, Shah said in his first election rally in poll-bound Assam.

The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said, ''Congress continued the British policy of divide and rule. They created a divide between Adivasis and non-Adivasis, Assamese people and hill peoples, Bodos and non-Bodos.

''In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assameseyouths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress.'' Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, Shah said if the party comes to power again, Assam will be ''bullet-free,agitation-free and flood-free''.

Shah also slammed the Congress for its constant criticism that the BJP is a communal front and said,'' Congress alleges us to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam.

''One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of congress and AIUDF''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...

Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU

A special feature of this years Republic Day celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University would be an online function to mark the burial of a time capsule containing a document that carries the history of the 100 year journey of the institutio...

Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. Presid...

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021