Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sole aim of Cong, other regional parties is to bring Babur's rule in Assam: Himanta

PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:58 IST
Sole aim of Cong, other regional parties is to bring Babur's rule in Assam: Himanta
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the sole aim of the entire opposition, comprising the Congress-led Grand Alliance and the newly-formed regional parties, is to bring''Babur's rule'' in the state.

Addressing a rally in presence of Union Home Ministe r Amit Shah here, the NDA's regional wing North East Democratic Alliance Convenor also asked the opposition whether Hindus will be able to follow their faith if it forms the government.

''The only aim of (AIUDF chief Badruddin) Ajmal, Congress and regional parties is how to bring (Mughal emperor)Babur's rule in Assam. But, till the BJP's Hanumans are there, we will move ahead with Ram's ideals,'' Sarma said.

The Congress has formed the Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held inMarch-April.

A new regional political party, the Assam JatiyaParishad (AJP), was formed jointly by the All Assam Students'Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad(AJYCP).

Jailed anti-CAA leader Akhil Gogoi's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and 70 other groups have formed another party -- Raijor Dal.

Training guns at the AIUDF chief, the Assam health and family welfare minister said, ''Ajmal told Muslims won't be able to go to mosques if BJP wins. I want to ask today whether Hindus can visit temples if Congress and AIUDF form the government in the state.'' He asserted that till the ''BJP is alive'', Ajmal will not be able to enter within 100 km of Dispur, the locality of the Assam secretariat.

Sarma also alleged that followers of Ajmal attacked 'Satras', the Vaishnavite places of worship, at Batadrava and other areas.

Attacking the AASU, which has been protesting against the visit of the prime minister and home minister, Sarma said,'' Today you are taking out a torchlight procession against Amit Shah. But did you donate a single unit of plasma when we were fighting against COVID-19?'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 300 Pak-based Twitter handles created to disturb farmers' tractor rally: Delhi Police

By Sahil Pandey Two days before the Republic Day celebration, Delhi police on Sunday made a revelation that over 300 Twitter handles were created from Pakistan from January 13 to 18 to disturb farmers tractor rally.Through intelligence and ...

Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Fatehpur

A 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold here in a village in Kishanpur police station area while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday.SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said Kamta Nishad 45 of Mahrauli village had...

167 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthans COVID-19 tally increased to 3,16,652 on Sunday with 167 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.No death due to the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, it said.The highest number of fresh cases were reported from J...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021