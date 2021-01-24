No touching OBC quota for Maratha reservations: Wadettiwar

The reservations provided to theOther Backward Classes (OBC) should not be touched whileearmarking quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra,state minister and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwarsaid on Sunday.

He was addressing a rally of people belonging to theOBC, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and SpecialBackward Classes communities in Jalna town.

He said the OBC communities were not against othersgetting reservation but their demand was that it be donewithout disturbing the benefits the former enjoy.

Wadettiwar, the state minister for social welfare,also demanded a caste-based survey in Maharashtra to determinebudgetary allocations.

