BJP has no place in Pondy, will bite the dust in polls: CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:42 IST
Puducherry, Jan 24 (PTI): Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday saidthe Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) has no foothold either inTamil Nadu or Puducherry and would bite the dust inthe forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing an executive committee meeting of the Congresshere, he said, ''People will cold-shoulder the BJP in theAssembly polls due in the next few months.'' He said the local unit of the BJP has been holdingagitations against the Congress government headed by him.

''This is only a political gimmick and will not cut icewith the people,'' Narayanasamy said.

Instead of protesting against the alleged negative standof the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in approving governmentproposals, the BJP was trying to gain political mileage, hesaid.

Those intending to align with the BJP and those partiesplanning to have truck with it to fight the polls would alsobite the dust, he added.

