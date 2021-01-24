Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss -NYT

A Republican U.S. congressman played a role in ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to oust the top Justice Department official and replace him with a loyalist willing to support efforts to overturn his election defeat, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified the details of the New York Times report, which cited several anonymous former officials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:01 IST
Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss -NYT

A Republican U.S. congressman played a role in ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to oust the top Justice Department official and replace him with a loyalist willing to support efforts to overturn his election defeat, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania arranged for Trump to meet Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a Justice Department official who Trump considered naming to replace Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen earlier this month, the newspaper reported.

Clark, the Times reported, was sympathetic to Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign, and he met with Perry to discuss a plan to have the Justice Department send Georgia a letter disclosing the department would be investigating the election results. Reuters has not independently verified the details of the New York Times report, which cited several anonymous former officials. Neither Perry nor Clark, who served as head of the Environment and Natural Resources Division before becoming the acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division in September, could immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement to the New York Times, Clark declined comment on his relationship with Perry, and denied trying to oust Rosen, saying he had participated in "a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president." On Saturday, the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson saying it was launching a congressional probe into Trump and Clark's actions, and asked for the department to turn over documents and communications to help assist their inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

128 new COVID cases in Haryana, one more dies

Haryana on Sunday reported one fatality linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,010, while 128 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,67,203, according to a government bulletin.According to the state health departments ...

Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.It was the seven-time world champion Ogiers 50th career win in w...

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...

Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021