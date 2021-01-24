Left Menu
Kamal Nath leads tractor rally against farm laws in Indore

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday led a tractor rally here in Depalpur to express solidarity with the farmers against the recently enacted central farm laws.

24-01-2021
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath addressed a public meeting after participating in a tractor rally in Indore on Sunday [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday led a tractor rally here in Depalpur to express solidarity with the farmers against the recently enacted central farm laws. Kamal Nath reached Depalpur by helicopter and took darshan at Lakshminarayan temple and subsequently participated in a tractor rally along with fellow Congress members.

While speaking to media, Nath said, "Yesterday, the government used administration and police to bulldoze farmers' voice in Bhopal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not understanding that farmers form the biggest group in India." "The privatisation of the farm sector through these three black laws will spell destruction in the country," he added.

He further said that Indore is the centre of economic activity in Madhya Pradesh where farmers come who have purchasing power. "All this is going to be destroyed. We are standing with the farmers," he added. Attacking Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath said that the former has nothing to say and his entire focus is on liquor.

"The cruelty and crime against women is at its highest and maximum unemployment is in the state. I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to recognise the truth," he added. On being asked about BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's statement that Congress was involved in Subhash Chandra Bose's death, Nath said that his statement is not worth commenting on. (ANI)

