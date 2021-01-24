Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

Next day the world saw how a historical blunder was removed, he said.Javadekar said the collection of contributions from people for the Ram temple is like the one under which farmers of six lakh villages provided pieces of iron for Sardar Patels statue in Gujarat.He said the Supreme Court judgement paving the way for construction of the Ram temple led to a wave of joy across the country.I am happy that lord Ram is no longer claimed by one religion and has become a symbol of pride for the entire country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:01 IST
People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.

Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate people who donated substantial sums for the construction of the Ram temple, Javadekar said the 'Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan' was a movement for the country's self respect.

''The Ram Mandir coming up at Ram Janmbhoomi is a temple of unity of the country. Ram unifies the country and symbolises the unity of the country,'' he said.

''When Babar came to India he chose to destruct Ram temple in Ayodhya as he understood that the living force of the country rested there,'' said the Union Information and Broadcasting minister.

He further said the disputed structure that came up after alleged destruction of an ancient Ram temple in Ayodhya was not a mosque because no worship happened there.

Javadekar said he was in Ayodhya in 1992 and witnessed how a ''historical blunder(Aitihasik Bhool)'' was corrected.

''We were sleeping there a night before. The three domes (of Babri Masjid) were visible. Next day the world saw how a historical blunder was removed,'' he said.

Javadekar said the collection of contributions from people for the Ram temple is like the one under which farmers of six lakh villages provided pieces of iron for Sardar Patel's statue in Gujarat.

He said the Supreme Court judgement paving the way for construction of the Ram temple led to a wave of joy across the country.

''I am happy that lord Ram is no longer claimed by one religion and has become a symbol of pride for the entire country. Even people of other religions favour construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,'' he said.

He said construction of the Ram Mandir has begun in Ayodhya and it will be completed in two years. Not only all Indians but crores of people from all over the world will visit Ayodhya to see the grand Ram temple there, added the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021