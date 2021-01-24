Cong, DMK have some 'differences' but united by ideology, says TNCC chief K S Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress CommitteePresident K S Alagiri on Sunday said his party's alliance withDMK was based on ideology and both the parties were united infighting the BJP.

As separate political parties, though the Congress andDMK had some minor 'differences,' both the parties cametogether on the basis of ideology of secularism and opposingthe BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

''This is not an opportunistic alliance,'' the TNCC chiefsaid addressing a public meeting in which party top leaderRahul Gandhi took part.

Also, the Congress party is committed to dislodge theAIADMK government, he said.

In his campaign, both on Saturday and today, Gandhi didnot specifically mention the name of ally DMK or seek votesfor Dravidian party chief M K Stalin to become the ChiefMinister of Tamil Nadu.

He said his campaign was to help people elect agovernment that cannot be controlled or blackmailed by Modi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to thestatues of reformist leader Periyar, Dravidian icon Anna, andlate Chief Ministers, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran andJ Jayalalithaa in Erode.

Asked on Gandhi paying tributes to AIADMK icons, Congressoffice-bearers told PTI that it was a mark of respect as allthe leaders were part of the Dravidian movement. ''There is nopolitical significance'' to it, they claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)