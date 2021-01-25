Left Menu
Church and bagels to go: Biden's first White House Sunday

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden attended a church service in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and stopped for bagels at a hot pink shop named "Call Your Mother" on his first Sunday in office.

Biden waved at a crowd of cheering supporters near the shop, while his son Hunter waited at the takeout window before returning with a bag of bagels and some beverages. Andrew Dana, 35, one of the shop's owners, said the Bidens' visit came as a surprise.

"To have the president out and about visiting local business is really encouraging," Dana told Reuters. "We love the positive vibes." Former President Donald Trump rarely frequented local businesses in Washington, often spending his Sundays at the golf club he owns in a Virginia suburb.

Biden was joined at the service at Holy Trinity Church by Hunter and two of Hunter's three daughters - Maisy and Finnegan. Dana said the Bidens ordered four different bagels with cream cheese or butter.

"Starting with the staples is good," said Dana, who co-owns four bagel shops in Washington with his fiance, Daniela Moreira. Each weekend, they produce over 10,000 bagels a day.

