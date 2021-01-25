Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam's Communist Party meets to pick new leadership

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party gathers for its first national congress since 2016 later on Monday with a mission to select new leaders and shape policy for the next five years.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 25-01-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 03:30 IST
Vietnam's Communist Party meets to pick new leadership
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party gathers for its first national congress since 2016 later on Monday with a mission to select new leaders and shape policy for the next five years. The event, the 13th congress since the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930, will bring 1,600 delegates from across the Southeast Asian country to the capital, Hanoi.

In nine days of meetings - mostly behind closed doors - delegates will pick a new leadership team aiming to bolster both Vietnam's ongoing economic success and the legitimacy of the Party's rule. Vietnam has seen its economy outstrip much of Asia in the past year, keeping the coronavirus pandemic at bay thanks to stringent quarantine measures, testing and tracing: it has reported just over 1,500 COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths in total, much fewer than most other countries.

One of the last five Communist-ruled countries in the world besides China, Cuba, Laos and North Korea, Vietnam is already eyeing average annual gross domestic product growth of 7.0% over the next five years. But a new leadership will be faced with the challenge of balancing relations with China and the United States, for which Vietnam has become an important strategic partner, in a world economy that's become detached from previous certainties.

In the months running up to the meeting there has been intense competition for a limited number of top posts. Vietnam officially has four 'pillars' of leadership: the Party chief; the state president; the prime minister and the National Assembly Chair. While a 2016 power struggle and subsequent crackdown on corruption in government has deepened factional fault lines across Party ranks, most analysts expect continuity in Vietnam's economic, domestic and foreign policy-making after the congress.

The main candidates for the new positions to be determined at the congress are all widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December to discourage potentially critical debate. The Communist Party retains tight control of domestic media and tolerates little criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's FARC party changes name to Comunes

Colombias FARC political party - which was formed following the demobilization of the guerrilla group with the same acronym - will change its name to Comunes, it said on Sunday. The decision to change the name was taken at the partys second...

Brazil sees 592 new COVID-19 deaths, with 28,323 new cases, health min says

Brazil recorded 592 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 217,037 people.The country saw 28,323 new cases of coronavirus, with nearly 8.9 million people infected since the outb...

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand -FT

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc is set to acquire collapsed British department store group Debenhams in a cut-price deal that will result in the closure of the groups remaining department stores, the Financial Times reported on Sun...

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home in an apparent targeted attack, the citys police chief said, decrying the mass murder killings as a different kind of evil. The fatal shoot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021