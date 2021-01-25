Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administrations concern about mutations in the virus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 04:37 IST
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-US travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation. Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday. The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration's concern about mutations in the virus. The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states. Reuters was first to report Biden's decision to add South Africa to the list. Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon US arrival. The order also requires that all US-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMF says Iraq has requested emergency assistance, talks ongoing

Iraq has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund and talks are ongoing between the parties, the IMF said late on Sunday. Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told Bloomberg News earlier that Iraq was in talks with t...

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer in widening COVID-19 divide - Oxfam

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Billionaires including Amazons Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk have seen their wealth soar during the COVID-19 pandemic while the worlds poor face years of hardship, charity O...

UK to launch global climate adaptation effort with partner countries

Britain will team up with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, Saint Lucia and the Netherlands to help communities around the world that are threatened by climate change to adapt and build resilience, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday. ...

FEATURE-'Wages must be paid': In southern India, age-old custom banned as slavery

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Jan 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndumati Shivarajs routine has been the same for more than a decade - at dawn she walks to her masters house, mucks out the cattle shed, cleans the tools and sweeps th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021