Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for Governor of Arkansas - source

Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for Governor of Arkansas - sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 07:02 IST
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans to run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday, a source familiar with her plan said on Sunday.
Sanders will announce her plans on video, the source added
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarah Sanders
- Sanders
- Arkansas
- White House