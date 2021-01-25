Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP source: Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban

The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order.The move to reverse the policy has the support of Bidens newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who spoke of the need to overturn it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.I support the presidents plan or plan to overturn the ban, Austin said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:17 IST
AP source: Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office, a person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press.

Biden has been widely expected to overturn the Trump policy in his early days in office. The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order.

The move to reverse the policy has the support of Biden's newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who spoke of the need to overturn it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

“I support the president's plan or plan to overturn the ban,” Austin said. “If you're fit and you're qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve.” The decision comes as Biden plans to turn his attention to equity issues that he believes continue to shadow nearly all aspects of American life. Ahead of his inauguration, Biden's transition team circulated a memo from Ron Klain, now the White House chief of staff, that sketched out Biden's plan to use his first full week as president “to advance equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities.'' The move to overturn the transgender ban is also the latest example of Biden using executive authority in his first days as president to dismantle Trump's legacy.

His early actions include orders to overturn a Trump administration ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries, stop construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and launch an initiative to advance racial equity.

Biden is also scheduled to hold a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony on Monday at the White House for Austin, who became the nation's first Black defense secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA postpones Wednesdays Bulls-Grizzlies gameThe NBA has postponed this weeks game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday. The ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets i...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Need a lift SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare programA veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into s...

Heatwave across southeast Australia stokes bushfires near Adelaide

Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia on Monday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide in a summer and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter than normal summer.Six firefighti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021