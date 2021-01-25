Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's prime minister looking to resign, then form new govt - papers

The prime minister has appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers to join government ranks, but few have responded so far. Corriere della Sera newspaper said Conte wanted to get Renzi back on board and was looking to create a "government of national safety", that would also have the backing of some moderate centre-right politicians.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:58 IST
Italy's prime minister looking to resign, then form new govt - papers

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is close to resigning, but then hopes to form a new government that can count on a broader majority, national dailies reported on Monday.

"My aim is to find an agreement that gives a clear political perspective to govern until the end of the legislation," Conte said, according to La Repubblica newspaper. The report added that Conte could hand in his resignation to the head of state as early as Tuesday and then put together a fresh coalition that would draw on centrist and so-called "responsible" members of parliament.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister's office. Conte's government was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, pulled out of the cabinet in a row over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Although Conte survived a subsequent a confidence vote in parliament last week, he failed to secure an absolute majority in the Senate, meaning he will struggle to enact any policy agenda unless he can draw on new support. The prime minister has appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers to join government ranks, but few have responded so far.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said Conte wanted to get Renzi back on board and was looking to create a "government of national safety", that would also have the backing of some moderate centre-right politicians. Looking to put pressure on lawmakers, the main ruling parties have said snap elections, two years ahead of schedule, will be the only way out of the political impasse unless a solution is rapidly found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.Malka Leifer, a former teach...

Not in favour of imposing anything: Adityanath on any plan to ban liquor in UP

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government made obtaining license mandatory for buying, transporting or possessing over six litres of alcohol, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Monday indicated he was not in favour of forcefully imposing ban o...

Motor racing-Button to race for own team in Extreme E electric series

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year, the Briton said on Monday. Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about ...

You converted challenge into opportunity: PM Modi lauds PMRBP awardee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on a Kaamya Kartikeyan, a mountaineer from Mumbai who bagged the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award Sports. I continued training during a pandemic. I will be climbing Mt Denali i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021