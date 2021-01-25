Rajasthan MLA, 6 others booked for attack on son of BJP leader

Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav and six others have been booked in connection with an alleged attack on the son of a BJP leader in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The independent MLA has rejected the allegation, and said he has no connection with the attack.

Mohit Yadav, the son of former state minister Jaswant Yadav, was allegedly attacked on Sunday near Behror. He alleged that the assailants were in an SUV and beat him with sticks. “A case under various sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of IPC was registered against the MLA and six others on Sunday,” police said. The case against Yadav has been referred to the crime branch for investigation. Yadav said, “I have nothing to do with the matter and everything will be clear in the police investigation''.

