Maha BJP's Pankaja Munde demands nationwide OBC census

I didnt make this case a weapon for politicalgain, Munde said.The NCP minister was accused of rape by a Mumbai-basedwoman, but she early this week approached police and withdrewher complaint without citing any reason.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:19 IST
Maha BJP's Pankaja Munde demands nationwide OBC census

Maharashtra BJP leader andformer state minister Pankaja Munde on Monday said thereshould be a nationwide census of the Other Backward Classes(OBC) communities.

Talking to reporters here, she said the demand for anOBC census had been made earlier by her father late GopinathMunde, one of the tallest leaders of the party in the state.

''Caste wise census should be done. It will givejustice to various communities. I will raise this issue withthe Centre,'' she said.

The former Parli MLA had, on Sunday, tweeted in Hindidemanding an OBC census.

Meanwhile, replying to a query on a Marathi televisionchannel about her cousin and NCP minister Dhananjay Mundefacing a rape allegation, which was later withdrawn by thewoman complainant, the BJP leader said it never occurred toher to make this issue ''a weapon for political gain''.

''The thought of reaping political benefit did not cometo my mind. I didn't make this case a weapon for politicalgain,'' Munde said.

The NCP minister was accused of rape by a Mumbai-basedwoman, but she early this week approached police and withdrewher complaint without citing any reason.

