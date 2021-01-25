Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:27 IST
EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status. The EU's 27 states had said on Jan. 6 they could no longer legally recognise Guaido as after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognising that vote.

Following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, Guaido, as head of parliament, became interim president. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader. The status of interim president gives Guaido access to funds confiscated from Maduro by Western governments, as well as affording him access to top officials and supporting his pro-democracy movement domestically and internationally.

The 27 EU members said in a joint statement that he was part of the democratic opposition - despite a resolution by the European Parliament last week for EU governments to maintain Guaido's position as head of state. "The EU repeats its calls for ... the freedom and safety of all political opponents, in particular representatives of the opposition parties elected to the National Assembly of 2015, and especially Juan Guaido," the statement said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"The EU considers them to be important actors and privileged interlocutors," it said, calling for the opposition to unite against the disputed rule of Maduro. The assembly elected in 2015 was held by the opposition, whereas the new assembly is in the hands of Maduro's allies, after the opposition called on Venezuelans to boycott the vote.

Guaido last week thanked the European Parliament for recognising him as president of the National Assembly, a committee of lawmakers who assert they are the country's legitimate legislature, arguing the 2020 parliamentary elections were fraudulent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

Chelsea dismissed manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer ...

WB cautioned about Neo-JMB terrorists; tightens security in Malda and Murshidabad

West Bengal police have steppedup security in Malda and Murshidabad districts after beingcautioned by the Centre about six terrorists of the bannedNeo-JMB Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh infiltrating theborder and that they may carry out te...

Mi India and Sonu Sood join hands for #ShikshaHarHaath initiative to empower the future of tomorrow

Mi India pledges to help thousands of under privileged students with donation of smartphones Consumers can now donate their old usable smartphones to students through httpshikshaharhaath.comBengaluru, 25th January 2021 Mi India, countrys No...

Maharashtra: Two held for cheating jewellers in Indore

Two men wanted for cheatingjewellers in Indore were arrested from Kharghar in NaviMumbai, police said on Monday.The accused Narendra Singh alias Dashrath SinghRajpurohit 28 and Vijay Singh Solanki 35 used to seekloans in lakhs from small je...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021