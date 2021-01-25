BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising 'Jai ShriRam' slogans at an event to mark the icon's 125th birthanniversary.

Banerjee said she had to face taunts and insult in thepresence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorialduring the main 'Parakram Diwas' celebration on Saturday.

Branding the BJP as a group of ''outsiders'' and ''BharatJalao Party'', she said it has been continuously insulting theicons of Bengal, Netaji being the ''latest addition to thelist''.

''Would you invite anyone to your house and then insultthe person? Is this the culture of Bengal or our country? Iwould have had no problem if slogans hailing Netaji wereraised. I would have saluted them.

''But they didn't do that. To taunt me, they shoutedslogans which had no relation to the programme. I was insultedin front of the prime minister of the country. This is their(BJP) culture,'' the Trinamool Congress boss told a rally here.

She also termed those who raised the slogans as''religious fanatics'', and said they have no idea about theculture of Bengal.

Banerjee had on Saturday refused to speak at anofficial event attended by Modi to observe Subhas ChandraBose's 125th birth anniversary, after 'Jai Shri Ram' chantsgreeted her.

The chief minister said the saffron party could offercash for votes ahead of the assembly elections, but urgedpeople to cast their ballots in favour of the TMC.

''BJP may pay you cash. If they do, take it but votefor TMC when you enter the booth. The BJP is completely a fakeparty; it is 'Bharat Jalao Party'. They can insult me, but Iwill not tolerate West Bengal's insult,'' she asserted.

Reacting to Banerjee's accusations of disrespectingicons, BJP vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said it was theCM who insulted Netaji.

''The allegations are baseless. It is she who insultedNetaji and tried to politicise the event. We don't needlessons from her,'' he said.

Banerjee also referred to a recent incident oftrolling of two Bengali actresses on the social media,contending that the BJP does not know how to respect women.

''The actresses were telling me how they werethreatened and trolled on social media with dire consequences.

How dare the BJP and its members intimidate daughters ofBengal? If our daughters are harmed in any way, we will teachthem (BJP) a lesson for life,'' the TMC supremo thundered.

Dubbing turncoats in her party as ''betrayers'', shesaid those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to thepolls will never be welcomed back.

''The ones who left knew they would not be gettingtickets in the coming elections. It is good they exited, orelse we would have thrown them out... Those who want to leavethe party should do that as early as possible,'' Banerjeeadded.

She said those who are greedy switch over to thesaffron camp to protect the money ''they have looted'' in thelast few years.

Unrelenting in her attack on the BJP, Banerjee furthersaid it has assumed the role of ''washing machine'', becoming aparty ''tainted leaders join to come out clean''.

''BJP is using money bags and intimidation tactics tocoerce TMC leaders into joining the party,'' she alleged.

The fiesty chief minister also blamed the CPI(M) andthe Congress for the rise of the BJP in the state.

Exuding confidence of returning to power for the thirdconsecutive term with a bigger mandate, Banerjee said thesaffron party's defeat is imminent in the upcoming polls.

''They have bought a few media houses who are showingfake surveys, indicating more seats to the BJP,'' she said.

Elections to 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are duein April-May.

