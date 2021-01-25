Karnataka CM effects cabinet reshuffle once again, reallocates portfolios to certain Ministers

Karnataka CM effects cabinet reshuffle once again, reallocates portfolios to certain MinistersPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:41 IST
In yet another cabinet rejig,the third in less than a week, Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Monday reallocated portfolios to threeministers.
Minister J C Madhuswamy has now been assignedTourism, Ecology and Environment departments.
He was given Medical Education, Kannada and Culturedepartments, when the portfolios were first reallocated onJanuary 21, while being divested of Law, ParliamentaryAffairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios.
On the very next day, January 22, when minor changeswere made and portfolios were reallocated, Madhuswamy, who wassulking after major portfolios were taken back, was given Hajand Wakf Department along with Medical Education, while he wasrelieved of Kannada and Culture.
Minister Anand Singh has been given the charge ofInfrastructure Development Department and Haj and Wakf.
He was on January 21 assigned Tourism, Environmentand Ecology departments, while being divested of the ForestDepartment.
Health Minister K Sudhakar has been reassigned withthe Medical Education Department as an additional charge,which was divested from him last week.
Sudhakar had been sulking ever since he was divestedof the Medical Education portfolio, and had even warned thatseparating the two departments could impair the statesCovid-19 vaccination effort.
According to sources close to Madhuswamy and AnandSingh, the two ministers are upset over the portfoliosassigned to them.
Reports suggest that both are even contemplatingresigning as ministers and are expected to take a decisionafter the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, even asefforts are on to pacify them. PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tourism
- Ecology and Environment
- Environmentand Ecology
- Anand Singh
- AnandSingh
- K Sudhakar
- Culturedepartments
- ofInfrastructure Development Department
- Medical Education Department
- Kannada
- Hajand Wakf Department
- Wakf
- Medical Education
- Culture
- J C Madhuswamy
- B SYediyurappa
- ForestDepartment
- Madhuswamy
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Withdrw new agriculture laws: Pilot to Centre
Withdraw new agriculture laws: Pilot to Centre
Assam's culture, language and identity have been given due recognition by BJP: Party president J P Nadda at public meeting in Silchar.
Congress MPs, former Akali leader walk out from par panel meeting on agriculture
SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.