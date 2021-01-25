Karnataka CM effects cabinet reshuffle once again, reallocates portfolios to certain Ministers

In yet another cabinet rejig,the third in less than a week, Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Monday reallocated portfolios to threeministers.

Minister J C Madhuswamy has now been assignedTourism, Ecology and Environment departments.

He was given Medical Education, Kannada and Culturedepartments, when the portfolios were first reallocated onJanuary 21, while being divested of Law, ParliamentaryAffairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios.

On the very next day, January 22, when minor changeswere made and portfolios were reallocated, Madhuswamy, who wassulking after major portfolios were taken back, was given Hajand Wakf Department along with Medical Education, while he wasrelieved of Kannada and Culture.

Minister Anand Singh has been given the charge ofInfrastructure Development Department and Haj and Wakf.

He was on January 21 assigned Tourism, Environmentand Ecology departments, while being divested of the ForestDepartment.

Health Minister K Sudhakar has been reassigned withthe Medical Education Department as an additional charge,which was divested from him last week.

Sudhakar had been sulking ever since he was divestedof the Medical Education portfolio, and had even warned thatseparating the two departments could impair the statesCovid-19 vaccination effort.

According to sources close to Madhuswamy and AnandSingh, the two ministers are upset over the portfoliosassigned to them.

Reports suggest that both are even contemplatingresigning as ministers and are expected to take a decisionafter the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, even asefforts are on to pacify them. PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

