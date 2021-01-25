Left Menu
Maha guv faces flak for 'skipping' appointment with farm team

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:08 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari gave an appointment to a farmers delegation that wasto submit him a memorandum against the new agri-marketing lawsbut did not keep promise and headed to Goa, peasants' bodiesalleged on Monday even as the Raj Bhavan denied the claim.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, speaking at a rally in theAzad Maidan held in support of farmers agitating outsideDelhi, also lashed out at the Governor, saying Koshyari hadtime to meet Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after the BMC lastyear demolished parts of her office here but has no time forfarmers.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawaleaccused Koshyari of running away to Goa to have fun andcharged the latter with ''insulting'' the farmers and workers ofMaharashtra.

Koshyari, who is also the Governor of Goa, left forthe adjoining tourist state to address its assembly whose five-day session began on Monday.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson in Mumbai said Koshyari isin Goa as per schedule, which was fixed much before thefarmers protest in the metropolis.

The Raj Bhavan clarified that representatives of theSamyukta Shetkari Morcha were informed in advance that theGovernor would not be able to meet the delegation on Monday ashe would be in Goa to address its Assembly.

It was already cleared (to Morcha representatives)that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has additional charge ofGoa Governors post and he would address the session of theGoa Assembly on January 25 and hence, will not be able to meetthe farmers delegation, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Raj Bhavan said the Morchas representative,Dhananjay Shinde, was on January 22 informed over the phoneabout Koshyaris unavailability.

Dhawale, who was accompanied by Mumbai Congresspresident Bhai Jagtap and other AIKS leaders, said thefarmers representatives decided not to submit the memorandumto the Governor or his secretary and instead tore its copiesto condemn Koshyaris action.

Instead, the memorandum against the Centre's new farmlaws will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind, Dhawalesaid.

Similarly, Morchas invitee Prakash Reddy was informedabout the Governors unavailability in writing on Sunday, theRaj Bhavan statement said.

Shri Shinde had acknowledged to have received themessage via WhatsApp. Besides, Shri Prakash Reddy received theletter in this regard on January 24.

''Hence, the news about the Governor not meeting thedelegation despite giving appointment is wrong, it said.

The statement said Shinde was also informed in advancethat the Governors principal secretary, Santosh Kumar, wouldaccept the memorandum at 5 pm on Monday.

Earlier, Pawar, among others, attended the rally heldat the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to express solidarity withthe farmers agitating near Delhi for two months against thenew agri-marketing laws enacted by the Centre in Septemberlast year.

The rally was also attended by Maharashtra Congresschief and state minister Balasaheb Thorat, AIKS generalsecretary Hannan Mollah and other Left leaders.

Immediately after the rally, the farmers were to takeout a march to the Raj Bhavan to submit the memorandum to theGovernor.

The agitators, however, were stopped by the policemid-way.

(NCP chief Sharad) Pawar saheb told one thing in hisspeech (during the rally), which many people did not know.

Governor Saheb had given us an appointment at 4 pm. He himselfhad given the time.

But the Governor saheb did not keep the time hehimself had given and ran away to Goa. The action of theGovernor means insult of the people, workers and farmers ofMaharashtra, Dhawale alleged.

Dhawale said Koshyaris action was not surprising asthe latter had been a BJP leader and RSS campaigner.

Dhawale further said the farmers bodies will launch acampaign in every nook and cranny of Maharashtra against thefarm laws.

We have (also) requested the MVA government toproperly implement the loan waiver scheme of the stategovernment for farmers, he added.

Dhawale said the farmers who took part in the rallywill stay put at the Azad Maidan during the Monday night.

They will celebrate the Republic Day on Tuesday as wasdeclared earlier, he said.

