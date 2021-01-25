Every vote is important in a democracy: Rajasthan Governor on National Voters' Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said every vote is important in a democracy and it is the duty of every voter to be aware in choosing such a representative who can pave the way for development and progress.

Mishra was virtually addressing a state-level function of the 11th National Voters' Day from Raj Bhavan here. On the occasion, he said that participating in the election process of every voter is necessary for building and strengthening healthy democracy.

The Governor said the celebration of National Voters' Day reminds us that the people of India are the ones who give power to the Constitution. He said that remarkable initiatives have been taken by the Election Commission of India for political parties, candidates and citizens to facilitate the election process through its portal and mobile app.

This useful technology and mobile app should be made available to maximum number of people to ensure maximum participation of voters in the electoral process, he said.

In the programme, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora gave a message to the people of the country through a video broadcast.

State Election Commissioner Prem Singh Mehra said voters have now become more aware and alert about the voting process ever since the commencement of National Voters Day in 2011 along with regular Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities on a large scale.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said all voters, using their discretion, can vote consciously and feel safe as it is the true test of a successful democracy.

