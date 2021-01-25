Left Menu
Development News Edition

No question of redrafting three farm laws, repeal them: TMC to Govt

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O Brien alleged that the three laws were bulldozed through the Parliaments monsoon session and remarked that he was among the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended over protesting against the passage of these bills.All of you know TMCs stand on the three farm laws and Mamata Banerjees commitment on the issue of land and farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:06 IST
No question of redrafting three farm laws, repeal them: TMC to Govt

The Trinamool Congress on Monday urged the government to repeal the new contentious agrarian legislation in the upcoming budget session of Parliament and said there is no question of short cuts or rewriting the three farm laws. TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’ Brien alleged that the three laws were bulldozed through the Parliament's monsoon session and remarked that he was among the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended over protesting against the passage of these bills.

''All of you know TMC's stand on the three farm laws and Mamata Banerjee's commitment on the issue of land and farmers. In the upcoming session of the Parliament, the government must introduce a Bill and turn it into an Act to repeal the three farm laws. There is no question of taking any shortcuts or rewriting the present bills,” Brien said. “The nation saw how democracy was murdered in the monsoon session,” he said. The TMC leader also countered the BJP's criticism of the West Bengal government alleging that it was stalling implementation of the PM Kisan Yojana in the state. He said West Bengal has already successfully implemented the Krishak Bandhu Yojana which is far more effective than the PM Kisan Yojana.

“Under Krishak Bandhi, Rs 5,000 per acre, while in case of PM Kisan the government gives only Rs 1,214 per acre. The Krishak Bandhu scheme covers all farmers. While PM Kisan is only for farmers with land holding two hectares or less,” he said. Dismissive of the discourse of the BJP’s resurgence in the state, where nearly a dozen TMC lawmakers have joined the saffron party in the last few months, the leader said the big test will be in 2024. “The big election is not in 2021 but in 2024. In 2021, BJP has already lost elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. By 2024 elections, the opposition will once again have to fight for the constitution of India and the idea of India, what our founding fathers created over 70 years ago. “There will be a lot of distraction, but this election will be fought on the development work done by the Mamata Banerjee government,” he added. He said the confidence in writing off the BJP came from working on the ground relentlessly. “It is the same confidence that a good student who has studied over a period of time goes into the exam with. There is no arrogance or cockiness, this is about believing that we have done a good job under Mamata Banerjee.” Questioning the BJP on its challenge to the TMC in the upcoming West Bengal polls, he said, “Under whose leadership is BJP fighting the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal? The BJP is desperate to appropriate the minds and soul of Bengal but their senior most leaders get confused about basic details such as the birthplace of literary giant Rabindranath Tagore''. BJP President J P Nadda in a speech in December last year had claimed that Tagore was born in Visva Bharati. On November 10, Union Home minister Amit Shah during his trip to Bankura had garlanded the statue of a local hunter mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...

Study: COVID-19 warnings were on Twitter well before outbreak of pandemic

A new study shows that posts revealing concern for pneumonia circulated very early, suggesting social media can be an effective tool for epidemiological surveillance. Even before public announcements of the first cases of COVID-19 in Europe...

Yellen set for Senate confirmation vote as first woman Treasury secretary

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on Janet Yellens nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary on Monday, putting her quickly to work with Congress on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.Yellen on Friday sailed t...

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

By Reena Bhardwaj Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House finally on Sunday local time to join the first family.In a statement, the First Ladys office said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021