Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-1/2-year prison sentence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:34 IST
U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-1/2-year prison sentence. Silver, 76, began serving his sentence in August despite being in poor health. He had appealed the portions of his 2018 conviction that were upheld in January 2020 by the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, noted that they would have taken up the appeal. Silver, a Democrat, was accused of accepting close to $4 million in illegal payments in exchange for taking official actions in two separate schemes. He represented Manhattan's Lower East Side, and served as Assembly speaker from 1994 to 2015.

Prosecutors said Silver arranged for state grants to go to a cancer researcher who referred mesothelioma patients to his law firm, and supported the rent regulation interests of two real estate developers that sent business to another law firm. In his appeal, Silver said the 2nd Circuit ignored Supreme Court precedent by upholding his conviction despite the absence of agreements that he would perform "official acts" for the researcher and developers in exchange for bribes.

Lawyers for Silver did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Silver was originally convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The 2nd Circuit voided that conviction in 2017, citing a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of corruption by public officials in a case involving Republican former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.

Silver also urged the Supreme Court to overrule a 1992 precedent concerning an extortion law, and said the 2nd Circuit wrongly deemed an error in the jury instructions harmless without giving him a chance to argue the issue. Along with Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, Silver was one of the "three men in a room" with effective power to shape New York legislative priorities. Skelos was convicted on separate corruption charges in 2018.

Sources told Reuters last week that former President Donald Trump had considered granting executive clemency to Silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Hong Kong's escalation of WTO trade dispute

The United States on Monday blocked a decision by Hong Kong to escalate a Trump-era trade disagreement at the World Trade Organization, in its first meeting on disputes at the Geneva-based body since U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration.S...

Indian-origin poet Bhanu Kapil wins T.S. Eliot Prize in UK

Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil has been named the winner of the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, beat nine other shortlist...

Exhorted ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to common people: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to the common people. On the foundation ...

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021