Opposition parties to jointly demand rollback of agriculture laws: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said a large number of opposition parties will jointly demand and put pressure on the Centre to repeal the new agriculture laws in the upcoming Budget session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:40 IST
Opposition parties to jointly demand rollback of agriculture laws: Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, talking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said a large number of opposition parties will jointly demand and put pressure on the Centre to repeal the new agriculture laws in the upcoming Budget session. Talking to ANI, he said we are looking for coordination between opposition parties who are demanding repeal of laws and are supporting farmers struggle.

Talking to ANI, he said, "A large number of Opposition parties have expressed their disagreement with the agriculture laws. We will coordinate with one another to make a floor strategy ensuring the complete rollback of these laws in this Budget session of the Parliament. That will be our strategy and for that talks are continuing." He added, "The floor leaders of the Opposition parties will meet probably on January 29 and 30 to decide on the strategy about how they will proceed to make the government repeal this law."

"We will first demand the complete repeal of the laws, then start the discussion on the required reforms with farmers, state governments, and all the other stakeholders," Yechury told ANI. Responding to the question of the tractor rally, he commented, "So far, the protest has been peaceful and farmer leaders have told the farmers to keep the tractor rally peaceful".

Farmers are going to enter Delhi and take out a tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. The Budget session of the Parliament begins on January 29 with the presentation of Budget on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind, will address a joint sitting of the Parliament on January 29 ahead of the Budget Session.

This budget session of the Parliament is likely to see a ruckus in both the houses by the Opposition parties around agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three contentious farm laws from the last week of November 2020 by blocking several border points of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

