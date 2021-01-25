Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish regions double down on COVID-19 measures

Several Spanish regions ramped up anti-coronavirus measures on Monday after weeks of incremental tightening have failed to tame a rampant third wave. With Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus soaring to 829 cases per 100,000 people from 263 a month ago, regions have been scrambling to curb infections - although national law bars them from imposing the harshest restrictions like home confinement.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:17 IST
Spanish regions double down on COVID-19 measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several Spanish regions ramped up anti-coronavirus measures on Monday after weeks of incremental tightening have failed to tame a rampant third wave.

With Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus soaring to 829 cases per 100,000 people from 263 a month ago, regions have been scrambling to curb infections - although national law bars them from imposing the harshest restrictions like home confinement. Potentially further complicating the authorities' decision-making is the resignation of Health Minister Salvador Illa, who confirmed he would step aside to run for election in Catalonia after leading Spain's response since the start of the pandemic.

However, a source close to the government pointed to Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias, who has worked closely with Illa and overseen weekly summits of regional health chiefs, as the most likely candidate to replace him. The regions brought in a range of restrictions. Northwestern Galicia imposed its toughest measures yet, limiting people to socialising only with members of their own household and ordering non-essential businesses to close at 6 p.m. for three weeks.

Regional leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo urged citizens to stay at home from 8 p.m. but acknowledged he could not enforce that. Southeastern Valencia and Murcia, where the 14-day incidence exceeds 1,200 cases per 100,000 people, banned gatherings of more than two people.

Even Madrid, whose regional government has staunchly opposed any measures that hurt business, will bring forward a curfew by an hour to 10 p.m. and deploy drones and extra police to ensure compliance. Illa, who has repeatedly ruled out a nationwide lockdown, will join his final cabinet meeting on Tuesday before stepping down to try to win the Catalan regional government away from pro-independence parties in elections scheduled for Feb. 14.

The office of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement his replacement would be made public on Tuesday. Opinion polls have been split on the election. But some, including one by the Centre for Sociological Studies, have shown Illa's Socialists, now the fourth-largest party in the regional parliament, on track to win the biggest share of the vote.

That would be a major change in a region currently led by separatist parties. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to provide data on targeted political ads to researchers

Facebook Inc said on Monday it would provide academic researchers information on how political ads were targeted in the lead-up to the presidential election in the United States last year. The social media giant said the data would include ...

BRIEF-Principle Trial Finds Antibiotics Azithromycin And Doxycycline Not Generally Effective Treatments For COVID-19

PRINCIPLE TRIAL FINDS ANTIBIOTICS AZITHROMYCIN AND DOXYCYCLINE NOT GENERALLY EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 OXFORD UNIVERSITY - TRIAL FOUND THERE IS NO BENEFICIAL EFFECT IN PATIENTS OVER 50 WHO ARE TREATED WITH EITHER ANTIBIOTIC AT HOME...

UPDATE 4-Trump lawyer Giuliani faces $1.3 bln lawsuit over 'big lie' election fraud claims

A U.S. voting machine company filed a 1.3 billion lawsuit against former President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation in what it called his big lie campaign about widespread fraud in the presidential election, co...

Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military

President Joe Biden signed an order Monday reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military.The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021