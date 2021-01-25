Left Menu
Exercise franchise responsibly, TN Governor tells voters

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:27 IST
Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit on Monday urged voters to transcend barriers suchas inducements and narrow considerations and exercise theirfranchise responsibly and ethically.

Congratulating all the 8,97,694 young 18 year-plusvoters of the state who enrolled themselves during thespecial summary revision, he said they have the power tochoose their representatives in the upcoming elections andduring every poll.

''Do exercise this power responsibly, use thisopportunity and exercise your franchise every time in themost informed and ethical manner, free of any inducement andgoing beyond narrow considerations,'' Purohit said whilespeaking at the state-level National Voters' Day (NVD)celebrations organised here by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)of Tamil Nadu.

As per the final roll, the state has an electorateof 6,26,74,446, including 3,08,38,473 men, 3,18,28,727 womenand 7,246 third gender.

Assembly polls are likely in April-May this year.

