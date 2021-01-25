PM Modi has ensured 'heroes' from diverse walks of life are honoured: BJP chief Nadda

Left Menu
Lauding the list of Padma award winners announced by the government on Monday, BJP president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that heroes from diverse walks of life are honoured. The Union Home Ministry said on Monday that the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lauding the list of Padma award winners announced by the government on Monday, BJP president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that ''heroes from diverse walks of life are honoured''. ''We take pride in their magnanimous contribution to the society,'' he said. Nadda hailed the winners as the ''real icons of change and development in India'' and said the country salutes them for bringing transformational change in society. The Union Home Ministry said on Monday that the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri. Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI and one transgender.

Sixteen people have been given the award posthumously.

