Disgruntled TMC MLA skips Mamata's public meeting

Disgruntled TMC MLA PrabirGhosal, who spoke against the leadership recently, on Mondaygave party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee's public rally in Hooghly district a miss, fuellingspeculations about his next political move.

Ghosal, however, claimed he was not invited for theprogramme.

''I was not invited. Whatever I have to say, I will saytomorrow'', he said.

Amid ongoing exodus from the TMC, the voices ofdiscontentment grew louder in the TMC last week, after partyMLA from Uttarpara in Hooghly district Prabir Ghosal allegedrepair work of a road in his constituency was not beingallowed by a faction of the party to harm his poll prospects.

Party sources said Ghosal and TMC Hooghly districtPresident Dilip Yadav have been at loggerheads overorganisational matters.

Ghosal joins Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya, who was recentlyexpelled, Domjur MLA and Minister Rajib Banerjee, who hadresigned from the state cabinet and consumer affairs ministerSadhan Pande among others to voice grievance over functioningof the party.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

The ruling party is witnessing steady exit of its MPs andMLAs and joining the saffron camp which is making all effortsto throw Banerjee out of power.

