Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM congratulates Vinayak Khedhekar for Padma Shri honour

Hewas one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state-run Kala Academy.My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekarji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominentauthor, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma ShriAward.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:03 IST
Goa CM congratulates Vinayak Khedhekar for Padma Shri honour
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated veteran writer and folk art curatorVinayak Khedhekar who is conferred with prestigious Padma Shriaward.

The 82-year-old has been been credited with severalworks related to research on Goa's heritage and culture. Hewas one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state-run Kala Academy.

''My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekarji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominentauthor, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma ShriAward. A proud of moment for Goa,'' the CM tweeted.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade tweeted:''#Goa salutes the dedication hardwork and sacrifice of VinayakJi which has brought laurel and pride for the state''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Italy PM Conte to resign on Tuesday, seek fresh mandate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday after a morning cabinet meeting to inform his ministers, Contes office said. The prime minister, who has been in office since June 2018, hope...

France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time sin...

Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in thestate will be a major challenge, and called for cooperationfrom all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violenceand malpractices.He said that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021