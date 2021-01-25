Goa CM congratulates Vinayak Khedhekar for Padma Shri honour
Hewas one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state-run Kala Academy.My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekarji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominentauthor, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma ShriAward.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:03 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated veteran writer and folk art curatorVinayak Khedhekar who is conferred with prestigious Padma Shriaward.
The 82-year-old has been been credited with severalworks related to research on Goa's heritage and culture. Hewas one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state-run Kala Academy.
''My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekarji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominentauthor, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma ShriAward. A proud of moment for Goa,'' the CM tweeted.
BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade tweeted:''#Goa salutes the dedication hardwork and sacrifice of VinayakJi which has brought laurel and pride for the state''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Meet Shrinivas G Kulkarni, an ingenious actor and producer who has recently won the 'Global Excellence Goodwill Ambassador' International Award
Actor/Director and Producer Mahaveer Shringi talks about his upcoming projects Koi Saath Hai and Queen of Sajjangarh
Union minister Shripad Naik injured in accident; wife dead
Pope changes Church law to enshrine roles for women
Union minister Shripad Naik injured in accident, wife passes away