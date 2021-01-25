Goa CM congratulates Vinayak Khedhekar for Padma Shri honour

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated veteran writer and folk art curatorVinayak Khedhekar who is conferred with prestigious Padma Shriaward.

The 82-year-old has been been credited with severalworks related to research on Goa's heritage and culture. Hewas one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state-run Kala Academy.

''My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekarji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominentauthor, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma ShriAward. A proud of moment for Goa,'' the CM tweeted.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade tweeted:''#Goa salutes the dedication hardwork and sacrifice of VinayakJi which has brought laurel and pride for the state''.

