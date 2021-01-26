Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate panel backs confirmation of Blinken to be top U.S. diplomat

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday approved the nomination of veteran diplomat Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of state, clearing the way for his consideration by the full Senate as soon as this week. The committee voted by 15-3 in favor of President Joe Biden's nominee for the post.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:11 IST
U.S. Senate panel backs confirmation of Blinken to be top U.S. diplomat

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday approved the nomination of veteran diplomat Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of state, clearing the way for his consideration by the full Senate as soon as this week.

The committee voted by 15-3 in favor of President Joe Biden's nominee for the post. Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the committee, said he hoped the Senate would vote to confirm Blinken on Tuesday. "The world is on fire right now, with pressing crises in every region and hemisphere," Menendez said before the committee voted.

At the moment, Daniel Smith, former director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), is serving as acting secretary of state. Blinken is a longtime Biden confidant who has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate before, most recently to serve as No. 2 at the State Department during former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden was vice president.

He is expected to easily win confirmation in the 100-member Senate, which is divided 50-50 but controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris can break any tie. His confirmation hearing before the foreign relations panel went smoothly last week, with both Democrats and Republicans offering praise. Blinken was once staff director for the committee before he joined the Obama administration.

Blinken's confirmation process did not begin as early as is typical for a secretary of state, as former President Donald Trump fought Biden's election victory with fruitless court challenges. Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Senate leaders also have been jockeying over rules for how the chamber should conduct its business, given the 50-50 split between the two parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local inf...

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021