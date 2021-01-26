Left Menu
Senate Republican leader McConnell offers support for power-sharing deal with Democrats

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 08:16 IST
Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Republican leader, in a statement on Monday said he would support a power-sharing agreement with Democrats after days of impasse held up the basic organization and daily work of the 50-50 chamber.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, now the majority leader thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, and McConnell had been at odds over the Republican's demand that Democrats promise to protect the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to advance most legislation.

