R-Day: Ker Governor urges people to utilise the opportunity for COVID vaccination

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:13 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI): Leading the 72ndRepublic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor Arif MohammedKhan on Tuesday urged the people of the southern state toutilise the opportunity for vaccination against coronavirusand continue the COVID-appropriate behaviour with utmost care.

The state's experience with viral infection has beenchallenging, he said, adding Kerala, however, could keepmortality lowest in the country and win acclaim across theworld.

As coronavirus underlined the truth that ''diseaseanywhere is a threat to health everywhere,'' the stategovernment ensured that no one was left unattended and focusedon upgrading 461 of our 674 primary health centres to familyhealth centres, he said.

''A healthy and prosperous nation is like paradise onearth. To ensure health, let us utilise the opportunity forvaccination against coronavirus and more importantly, continueCovid-appropriate behaviour with utmost care until the threatis wiped out,'' the Governor said.

Khan's reaction assumes significance as the totalcaseload of the southern state touched 8.93 lakh till Monday.

Kerala's swift response began withthe ''Break theChain'' campaign followed by innumerable innovativeinterventions, he said, adding that it also rendered theexpertise in setting up corona hospitals in other states.

In his speech, the Governor also mentioned the stategovernment's 'food for all' initiative implemented during thetime of lock down, community kitchens of Kudumbashree, reliefcamps,the regular supply of provision kits to all cardholders and the care shown towards the elders and guestsworkers during the crisis.

Expressing ''heartfelt gratitude'' to the doctors andscientists who developed the vaccine against COVID-19, thehealthcare professionals and corona warriors, Khan said thecountry's apt response to the pandemic was marked by timelyactions to restore the economic growth, with full faith in ourresilience.

''Together, we endured lock-downs and restrictions,confidently seeking opportunity in adversity. As a result, weare firmly back on track, wiser, innovative and confidentlytraversing the path of self-reliance. Today, our fight againstCovid-19 is almost at the cusp of victory, with the nationwidevaccination drive in full swing,'' he said.

In addition to the many indigenous vaccines in theoffing, the two vaccines against Covid-19, developed by Indianscientists and doctors in record time and trusted by theworld, would remain as an endearing and epic stride in thehistory of Indian science, symbolising the Indian spirit ofself-reliance, he said.

The Governor said drawing strength from the Indiantradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, India supplied medicinesand equipment required to treat Covid infection globally,including the developed nations.

''Today, we as the 'Pharmacy of the World' aresupplying Covid vaccine to our neighbourhood and othernations,'' he added.

In his brief speech, Khan also lavished praise on theIndian Army, Navy and Air Force and the Indian Space ResearchOrganisation (ISRO) which could accomplish three missions in2020 despite hurdles caused by the COVID-19.

Earlier, Khan unfurled the tricolour at the state-level celebration at the Central Stadium here and inspected aparade in which armed police and others participated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of hiscabinet colleagues were among those present at thecelebrations.PTI LGKSSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

