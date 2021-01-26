Mother-son duo gets life term in dowry death case

Mother-son duo gets life term in dowry death casePTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:11 IST
A local court awarded life sentence to a mother-son duo in a dowry death case.
Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Ajit and his mother Chandrawati, and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.
An FIR was lodged at Bhadohi Kotwali on a complaint by Dharmraj of Handia in Allahabad, against six people on October 12, 2018, for setting afire his daughter Poonam, prosecution counsel Dinesh Pandey said.
Poonam had died during treatment a week later, he said.
A chargesheet was filed against Ajit, Chandrawati and others, Pandey said, adding that the other accused were given clean chits by police.
PTI CORR ABN SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CJM, Bar Association file reports before Allahabad HC in Etah lawyer assault case
Allahabad HC asks UP govt counsel to seek info over allegation against pvt schools in Noida
Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused