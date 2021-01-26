Mother-son duo gets life term in dowry death case

A local court awarded life sentence to a mother-son duo in a dowry death case.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Ajit and his mother Chandrawati, and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.

An FIR was lodged at Bhadohi Kotwali on a complaint by Dharmraj of Handia in Allahabad, against six people on October 12, 2018, for setting afire his daughter Poonam, prosecution counsel Dinesh Pandey said.

Poonam had died during treatment a week later, he said.

A chargesheet was filed against Ajit, Chandrawati and others, Pandey said, adding that the other accused were given clean chits by police.

