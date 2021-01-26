Left Menu
Rashtra Dharma should be above all: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that ''our public life'' gives inspiration of one dharma--'Rasthra Dharma' and it should be above all for everyone.

''We do not only have a personal life but a public life also. It gives us inspiration of one Dharma, which is Rastra Dharma. It should be above all for everyone. We all should work in a devoted way,'' the chief minister said in his Republic Day address at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence.

''We are celebrating 72nd Republic Day and paying respect to our Constitution, which not only gives us fundamental rights but also also reminds us about our duties as a citizen of the country,'' he said.

The chief minister announced free coaching for competitive examinations for youths to utilise their ''talent and energy''.

''The coaching will be not only be available for NEET, CDS, MBA but also for all the competitive examinations at the country level. We will arrange best faculty for the purpose and even senior officers will also take classes in these coachings and share their experiences,'' he said.

Adityanath said that Indian constitution played a crucial role in the development of the feeling of ''unity in diversity'' in the country and established India as world's biggest democracies.

''The Constitution gives equal opportunities to all without any discrimination. All citizens of the country felt the power of the Constitution after it was implemented in 1950. It did not encourage discrimination on basis of caste, creed religion, ways of performance, religious beliefs, dressing, and united the country from north to south and east to west,'' he said.

About the coronavirus management, the chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh was not only appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also by the WHO for its effective management.

''The country for the first time witnessed lockdown. Under the leadership of the PM, the nation followed national discipline due to which people's life was secured. The health infrastructure of US and countries of Europe is better than India but where there was a lack of discipline, loss of lives were witnessed. The timely decision of the PM and corona policy made by him successfully helped in saving lives,'' the CM said.

He said that the country developed two ''swadeshi vaccines'' and in UP, the work of administering it has started. From February 15, corona warriors, including policemen, army personnel, homeguards, sanitisation and revenue workers, will be given the vaccine shot, he said.

Hailing works done by the state police during lockdown, the chief minister said the police provided help to the needy and those in distress, and gave them ''doorstep delivery'' of essential goods.

Stating that there was sense of security in the UP, Adityanath said that due to the secure environment investors are lining up and there is competition among them to invest in UP.

''The investments have created employment opportunities,'' the CM said.

He said that ODOP (one district one product) has become the base of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat) and the state government is promoting it.

On farmers, the chief minister said that there were schemes like soil health card, PM agriculture irrigation scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi in which 2.35 crore farmers of the state were benefited.

The state government, he claimed, also provided about 4 lakh government jobs to youths and is also working for their self-employment. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, senior ministers and officials were present in the program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

