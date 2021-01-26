Left Menu
Question on Padma award for Paswan leaves the JD(U) squirming

However, when journalists persisted with a pointedquery as to whether the development indicated that the BJPstill had a soft corner for the LJP, which has opened a frontagainst Kumar and his party but swears by its loyalty towardsthe saffron outfit, Singh snapped back.Why do you insist on viewing everything from the sameangle What does it have to do with party affinity

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:07 IST
The JD(U) on Tuesday squirmed atsuggestions that a posthumous Padma Bhushan award for formerUnion minister Ram Vilas Paswan indicated the BJPs fondnessfor the LJP, founded by the late leader and headed by his sonChirag who has turned renegade.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, de facto leader of theJD(U) who has known Paswan senior for many decades, had onMonday night come out with a statement expressing delight overa number of people from Bihar, including the late leader,receiving the Padma awards.

At a function organised at the JD(U) headquarters hereon the occasion of Republic Day, journalists sought reactionon Padma Bhushan for Paswan from RCP Singh, a key aide ofKumar who replaced his mentor as the partys nationalpresident last month.

A former career bureaucrat, Singh sought to wriggleout with a generic reply.

''We extend our congratulations to all distinguishedpersons who have received the civilian honours. We extend thesame to family members of those on whom these have beenconferred posthumously'', he said.

However, when journalists persisted with a pointedquery as to whether the development indicated that the BJPstill had a soft corner for the LJP, which has opened a frontagainst Kumar and his party but swears by its loyalty towardsthe saffron outfit, Singh snapped back.

''Why do you insist on viewing everything from the sameangle? What does it have to do with party affinity? To whichparty did Tarun Gogoi belong?'', said Singh, referring to theformer Assam Chief Minister, a veteran Congress leader, whosename has figured among the recipients of Padma awards.

The JD(U) rank and file has squarely blamed its poorshow in the recent assembly elections on the rebellion ofChirag Paswan who gave tickets to a number of BJP rebels fromseats contested by the chief ministers party.

The BJPs inability to thwart Paswans brinkmanshiphas also led to suspicions among the JD(U) cadre even thoughthe partys top leadership threw its weight behind NitishKumar and stuck to the promise of installing him as chiefminister despite his party winning far fewer seats than thesaffron outfit.

