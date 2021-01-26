Maharashtra should have got more Padma awards: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra makes a bigcontribution towards the country and the world in differentsectors, but the state has received ''only six'' Padma awardsthis year, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said ''at least 10 to12 persons from Maharashtra'' should have been honoured withthe awards this year.

The awards are given in three categories -- PadmaVibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

They are given for distinguished and exceptionalachievements and service in different fields and disciplinessuch as art, literature and education, sports, medicine,social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civilservice, trade and industry.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said President RamNath Kovind has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards --seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

Rajnikant Shroff, Sindhutai Sapkal, Girish Prabhune,Namdeo Kamble, Parshuram Gangawane and Jaswantiben Popat arethe award winners from Maharashtra this year.

Shroff has been awarded the Padma Bhushan in the fieldof trade and industry.

The other five are the Padma Shri award winners.

''Six persons from Maharashtra have been named for thePadma awards. We are all surprised. Maharashtra is so big.

It makes a big contribution towards the country and the worldin different sectors,'' said Raut, whose party is currently inpower in the state along with the NCP and Congress.

The COVID-19 vaccine, because of which Prime MinisterNarendra Modi or the Centre ''can hold their heads high'' in theworld, is manufactured in Maharashtra, he said, apparentlyreferring to the 'Covishield' vaccine being manufactured atthe Serum Institute of India in Pune.

''Such a state has received only six Padma awards...wefelt at least 10 to 12 persons from Maharashtra should havebeen honoured,'' Raut said.

Maharashtra will have to take note if ''injustice'' ismeted to it in any way, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked about the announcement of the Padma Vibhushanaward for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Rautquipped that the honour may have been bestowed on Abe forgiving bullet train to India ''which Maharashtra has rejected''.

During Abe's regime, Japan had extended a soft loanfor the ambitious Rs 1.10 lakh crore bullet train project,connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alsohit out at the Centre over the issue.

In a statement, Sawant said the state government hadrecommended 99 names from different fields to the Centre forthe Padma awards.

''But only one of those (Sapkal) has been considered bythe Centre. This is very unfortunate. Are only those who areclose to the RSS eligible for the awards?'' Sawant wondered.

The Maharashtra government had recommended the PadmaBhushan award for Sapkal, but she has been named for the PadmaShri award, Sawant said.

