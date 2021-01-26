Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Italy PM Conte resigns, scenarios for what comes next

Giuseppe Conte resigned as Italian prime minister on Tuesday, hoping to be granted a fresh mandate by the head of state to form a new government after a coalition rupture last week left him without a majority in the Senate. President Sergio Mattarella is expected to hold two days of formal consultations with all the parties this week before deciding what to do next.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:37 IST
FACTBOX-Italy PM Conte resigns, scenarios for what comes next

Giuseppe Conte resigned as Italian prime minister on Tuesday, hoping to be granted a fresh mandate by the head of state to form a new government after a coalition rupture last week left him without a majority in the Senate.

President Sergio Mattarella is expected to hold two days of formal consultations with all the parties this week before deciding what to do next. Here are possible scenarios. CONTE CONTINUES, RENZI GOES

Mattarella will most likely give Conte the first opportunity to forge a new government and will probably allow him a few days to see whether he can find a solid majority in parliament. Conte could try to convince a group of centrist and unaligned senators to join the government's ranks, replacing those of former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party which caused the crisis when it quit the ruling coalition.

Conte has tried to do this since Renzi's walkout, without any apparent success, but formal consultations will give him more time and room for manoeuvre to offer them government positions and policy concessions. CONTE AND RENZI PATCH THINGS UP

Alternatively, Renzi could return to the fold, agreeing to back Conte again in return for a new policy platform and a cabinet reshuffle giving him more influence. For this to happen both men would need to eat humble pie after strongly criticising each other during the coalition rupture. Moreover the largest ruling party, the 5-Star Movement, has ruled out forming a new government with Renzi. CONTE GOES, RENZI RETURNS

If Conte fails to rebuild his majority, the coalition that backed him (the Democratic Party, 5-Star, the leftist LEU and Italia Viva) might agree among themselves to choose a new prime minister, possibly getting support from centrist lawmakers who were unwilling to back Conte. NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT

If Conte fails, Mattarella might seek to put together a broad, cross-party coalition including both the ruling parties and those from the rightist opposition alliance led by Matteo Salvini's League. This would probably be led by an unaffiliated technocrat such as former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. Most parties across the political spectrum are currently ruling out this option. URSULA GOVERNMENT

Another option sometimes mooted is a new coalition, conceivably led by Conte, formed of the parties that backed his government plus 4-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party. This "Ursula government" would be made up of the main Italian parties that voted for Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission. However, it would require Berlusconi to break ranks with the centre-right bloc, something he has shown no willingness to do. 5-Star has also always refused to countenance governing with Forza Italia. NEW ELECTIONS

If all the options above prove enviable, Mattarella would be forced to dissolve parliament and call elections two years ahead of schedule, in the midst of the coronaries pandemic and as Italy is struggling to put together a Recovery Plan it must present to the European Commission to obtain more than 200 billion euros ($242.76 billion) of EU help to support its virus-battered economy. The centre-right, which leads in the polls, is calling for elections, while 5-Star and the PD say they do not fear them and they cannot be ruled out. ($1 = 0.8239 euros) (Editing by Crispian Balmer and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Democratize the mountains': Chileans demand green space for all

By Matt Maynard SANTIAGO, Jan 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - There were two reasons mountain guide Viviana Callahan and her climbing partner Felipe Cancino made the first ever ascent of Cerro El Barco, a 4,500m mountain flanked by glaciers...

Soccer-Koeman eyes Copa del Rey as fastest route to trophy

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes the Copa del Rey is a surer route to silverware than the La Liga title and has said he will field a strong team in Wednesdays last-16 tie at Rayo Vallecano to ensure his side progress in the competitio...

Iran urges Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights COVID-19

Iran urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehrans fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Tehran also said it had approved Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, and that it ...

Despite reservations, experiment of democracy in India successful: Manipur Guv

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullaon Tuesday said in spite of reservations from variousquarters, the experiment of democracy in India has been asuccess.In a statement issued on the occasion of Republic Day,the governor urged people to revere, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021