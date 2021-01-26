Rampant extortion undermining growth of Nagaland, says governor

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi onTuesday said that rampant extortion by ''anti-social elements''has not been retrained fully and it has created a sense offear among businesses and entrepreneurs, hampering the growthof Nagaland.

Unfurling the national flag in Kohima on the occasionof the 72nd Republic Day, he said that there is no space forpolitics by gun and those who believe in such a politics shallalways remain outliers in a democracy.

Addressing the function, Ravi said, ''The menace oframpant extortions under the guise of illegal taxation by antisocial elements has not yet been fully curbed despite bestefforts by the police and security forces. It has created asense of fear among businesses and entrepreneurs whichseverely undermines the economy and growth of the state.'' This has also resulted in the state not doing as wellas some other states on several development indicators, hesaid.

In a letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in June lastyear, the governor had said that armed gangs are brazenlyrunning their own governments in the state challenging thelegitimacy of its elected authority and creating a ''crisis ofconfidence'' in the system.

Unrealistic, self-destructive and divisive politicshas exhausted the people of Nagaland, the state governor whois also the interlocutor for Naga talks said on the RepublicDay function.

''In a democracy, there is ample space for resolutionof differences through peaceful dialogue. However, there is nospace for politics by gun. Those who believe in such apolitics shall always remain outliers in a democracy,'' hesaid.

The primary stakeholders have made their positionsabundantly clear that the era of guns must end without furtherdelay, and long-lasting peace must be restored, Ravi said.

They have made it clear that unresolved issues, ifany, be pursued through dialogue post-settlement, the governorsaid.

The NSCN-IM, which has been engaged in peacenegotiations with the central government, had signed aFramework Agreement on August 3, 2015 in the presence of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution of theNaga political problem.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds ofnegotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthroughmade in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed afterdecades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon afterIndia's independence in 1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM are currently indeadlock as the group has been insisting for a separate Nagaflag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Centre.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modiholds the Naga people in high esteem and is committed torestoring an enduring peace in the region with utmost regardas per wishes of the people.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Assembly Speaker SharingainLongkumer said at a Republic Day function in Dimapur that itis a day to introspect and reflect ''what we have achieved andwhat more needs to be done, to reach our destination''.

The state has made many visible developmentalachievements to show, and there is significant progress inevery field, he added.