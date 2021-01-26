Left Menu
More MLAs will quit TMC, will Mamata fight from their seats as

Besides, her voteshare in Bhowanipore constituency has also shrunk drasticallysince the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The TMC supremo may also declare in the coming daysthat she will contest from Domjur or Bally seats.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:38 IST
BJP leader SuvenduAdhikari on Tuesday claimed that more MLAs will desert the TMCin the coming days and wondered whether West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee will contest from their seats aswell.

The chief minister has announced that she will contestfrom Nandigram seat, of which Adhikari was the sitting MLA,besides her Bhowanipore constituency after the formertransport minister in Banerjee's cabinet quit the ruling partyin the state, sparking an exodus of TMC leaders to the BJP.

''Banerjee has announced that she will contest fromNandigram seat where she will be trounced. Besides, her voteshare in Bhowanipore constituency has also shrunk drasticallysince the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

''The TMC supremo may also declare in the coming daysthat she will contest from Domjur or Bally seats. But wherevershe goes, she will face the music,'' Adhikari said whileaddressing a public meeting.

The TMC turncoat claimed that ''lotus will bloom'' inthe entire Adhikari family by Ram Navami and even in theBanerjee household by mid-February.

Lashing out at Banerjee again over the VictoriaMemorial episode, Adhikari asserted that 'Jai Shri Ram' hasbeen used as a greeting for a long time and wondered why theTMC supremo gets angry on hearing the chant.

Banerjee refused to deliver her speech after 'Jai ShriRam' slogans were raised from the audience in the presence ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi as she stood up to speak atVictoria Memorial on the 125th birth anniversary of NetajiSubhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

''Ram Rajya means ushering of good governance whereevery citizen -- from farmer to worker -- is happy. 'Jai ShriRam' has been used as a greeting as Lord Ram is integratedinto our psyche.

''He loves and cares for every resident in his kingdombut why does our honourable CM get upset on hearing thechant,'' Adhikari said.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told reporters in Kolkatathat from now on, Banerjee will be greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram'wherever she goes.

