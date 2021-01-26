Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extremists in garb of food providers: BJP's Patra on violence during farmers' protest

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Patra also shared a video in which a protestor is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag handed to him from the crowd as he climbs a pole to hoist a different flag.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:43 IST
Extremists in garb of food providers: BJP's Patra on violence during farmers' protest

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as 'annadata' (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists.

On Twitter, Patra also shared a video in which a protestor is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag handed to him from the crowd as he climbs a pole to hoist a different flag. ''Painful,'' the BJP leader said about the video. ''Those we had been calling annadata (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists. Don't defame annadata, call an extremist an extremist only,'' Patra tweeted as a section of protesting farmers broke the agreement with Delhi Police and indulged in hooliganism. Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also said that the manner in which a crime was committed under the garb of agitation by some unruly elements, it was not acceptable at any cost.

''LJP condemns this type of behaviour,'' he tweeted.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Violence during tractor rally has stained farm protest: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onTuesday condemned the violence during a tractor rally takenout by farmers in Delhi as national shame which stainedtheir protest against the new agri laws, but said the Centre,too, will have to take responsibility ...

No proposal on nomenclature of zoological park: Maha minister

Tribals are being misled over thenomenclature of the Gorewada international zoological park,Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday andadded no formal proposal existed to give any particular nameto this project, which was ...

IMF projects impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.The International Mon...

R-Day: Joint tour of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and Israeli founding father's home inaugurated

Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla on Tuesday inaugurated joint-virtual tours between Mahatma Gandhis Sabarmati Ashram and Israels first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurions home in Negev desert here, on the occasion of Indias Republic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021