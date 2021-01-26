Maha launches jail tourism project from Pune's Yerawada prison

In a first such initiative, theMaharashtra government on Tuesday launched 'jail tourism' inthe state from the 150-year-old Yerawada prison in Pune, withan aim to help students and other citizens experience''vignettes from history''.

Launching the initiative, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said that people will be able to understand thestruggles of freedom fighters by visiting jails under thisinitiative.

Several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi,Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, SardarVallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu and Subhas Chandra Bose, hadbeen imprisoned at the Yerawada prison under the British rule.

''CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today launched a uniquejail tourism initiative. This will help school and collegestudents, history enthusiasts and citizens to experiencevignettes from our history,'' the Chief Ministers Office (CMO)said in a tweet.

Addressing the initiative launch event virtually, thechief minister referred to his father, Shiv Sena founder lateBal Thackerays days spent at the Yerawada prison.

The CM said he used to meet his father in the prison.

''He (Balasaheb Thackeray) used to send us letters,'' he said.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar readout a letter sent from the prison by Balasaheb Thackeray tohis wife Meenatai Thackeray.

The chief minister also talked about the imprisonmentof Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and various other freedomfighters and the plight they suffered inside jails.

''It is a novel concept. People talk about visiting(hill stations) like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala. They may saythey have been to jail (after launch of the initiative),'' thechief minister said in a lighter vein.

''But one need not commit a crime for going to jail. Wehave shown a new path of tourism. Jail Yatra,'' an officialstatement said quoting Uddhav Thackeray.

The chief minister also said that inmates insideprisons are a ''big manpower''.

Efforts should also be made to show a right directionto those ''who have lost their direction'', he said.

''We should make efforts to see those who are releasedfrom jail lead a respectful life,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated five new cyberpolice stations located in the south, central, east, west andnorth zones of Mumbai Police, another official statement said.

He likened criminal activities to the novelcoronavirus and said the police of Mumbai and Maharashtra have''got a vaccine'' to teach a lesson to those who engage in it.

''We are proud of it. Cyber crime is not visible toeyes. Our battle against such an invisible enemy has startedmore ably now (with the inauguration of cyber policestations),'' the statement said quoting Uddhav Thackeray.

Without mentioning any specific incident, the CM alsoasked police not to become ''restless'' if anyone defames them.

''Because you have exposed them, not only I as thechief minister, but the entire Maharashtra is proud of you.

Hence, the government is standing behind you with all itsstrength,'' he said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministerof State for Home Satej Patil were present on the occasion viavideo-conferencing,the statementsaid.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai'sGuardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and other leaders also attendedthe programme.

Deshmukh last week said prisons in Thane, Nashik andRatnagiri will also be part of the jail tourism initiative.

Yerawada prison officials said only 50 people canvisit per day due to pandemic as of now.

Tourists will have to obtain prior permission and topay fees ranging from Rs 5 to 50, they said.

Tourists can see Gandhi yard, Tilak yard, Fashi(hanging) yard and other historical places in the prison, theysaid.

Earlier in the day, jail authorities allowed studentsof a city-based school to visit the places associated withfreedom fighters inside the Yerawada prison.

''Due to this concept of tourism, we can see historicalplaces including the Gandhi yard, Tilak yard and the place ofPune pact. We felt quite excited,'' they told reporters.

