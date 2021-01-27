Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden speaks to Putin for first time since taking power -White House

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored his commitment to strengthening transatlantic security," a White House statement said. In the Putin phone call, Psaki said, topics included Biden's proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and "strong (U.S.) support for Ukraine sovereignty" in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:43 IST
Biden speaks to Putin for first time since taking power -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for the first time since taking office and raised concerns about Russian activities including the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the White House said. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the phone call between the two leaders at her daily briefing. It came as Biden adjusts U.S. policy in a more robust way toward Russia after his predecessor, Donald Trump refused to take on Putin directly.

At the same time, Biden sought to repair the strained alliance between the United States and Europe by stressing in a phone call to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Washington would abide by the NATO treaty's mutual defense pact. "President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored his commitment to strengthening transatlantic security," a White House statement said.

In the Putin phone call, Psaki said, topics included Biden's proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and "strong (U.S.) support for Ukraine sovereignty" in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

Psaki said Biden also raised the case of Navalny, who was jailed after his return to Moscow last week in a case that has raised tension between Russia and the United States. Biden also voiced concern about the massive Solar Winds cyber hack blamed on Russia and reports that Russians offered bounties to Taliban insurgents for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Biden's phone call with Stoltenberg came a day after he spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The president thanked the (NATO) secretary general for his steadfast leadership of the alliance, and conveyed his intention to consult and work with allies on the full range of shared security concerns, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Russia," the White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people d...

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021