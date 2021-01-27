Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

The new purchase target, along with promises to get more vaccine to local authorities, raises the bar for a Democratic president who took office last week with vows to repair what he said was a disastrous emergency response by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden said he would hike the amount of the vaccine going to local governments to 10 million doses per week for the next three weeks, up from 8.6 million currently.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 05:44 IST
Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

The United States aims to acquire an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, enough to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as he races to curb a pandemic he warned could still get worse. Biden's administration will purchase 100 million doses each of the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech , and Moderna Inc, increasing the overall total doses to 600 million, with delivery expected by summer.

The previous purchase target was 400 million doses. Each vaccine requires two doses per person to be fully effective, suggesting the new purchases would build up enough of a stockpile to inoculate most of the country's 331 million people. The vaccines are not approved for use by most children.

"This is a wartime effort," Biden said in the White House State Dining Room under a painting of President Abraham Lincoln, who led the Union to victory in the U.S. Civil War. Pfizer is confident it can deliver the extra doses in the time frame specified by Biden, spokeswoman Sharon Castillo said.

Moderna declined to comment. The new purchase target, along with promises to get more vaccine to local authorities, raises the bar for a Democratic president who took office last week with vows to repair what he said was a disastrous emergency response by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden said he would hike the amount of the vaccine going to local governments to 10 million doses per week for the next three weeks, up from 8.6 million currently. The news was welcomed by governors, who said they needed even more doses. "We appreciate the administration stating that it will provide states with slightly higher allocations for the next few weeks, but we are going to need much more supply," Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement after being briefed on a call by Jeff Zients, the administration's COVID-19 response coordinator.

"I urge President Biden to take every imaginable step within his power to ramp up production without delay." OBSTACLES AHEAD

Considerable challenges remain, ranging from faster-spreading virus variants, supply shortages and public fears about taking the vaccine. Biden's administration has tried to address the latter problem by getting senior officials vaccinated in public. Vice President Kamala Harris took her second and final Moderna-manufactured shot on Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health. Biden has asked Congress for a $1.9 trillion relief package to increase testing and vaccine distribution, but the proposal has been met with Republican resistance over the price tag and the inclusion of some measures not directly related to virus control.

Senate Democrats will approve the stimulus even without the support of Republicans, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. The administration has also faced extensive questions after sending mixed messages on issues such as when the population would be fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Biden said he believed it was possible to have 150 million doses of the vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office, an aspiration his press secretary, Jen Psaki, said was not an official adjustment of the current target of 100 million doses over that same time period. The pandemic, which has killed over 420,000 Americans, is currently infecting more than 173,000 people daily and has left millions out of work.

"Cases will continue to mount," Biden warned. "We didn't get in this mess overnight. It's going to take months for us to turn things around. Let me be equally clear: We're going to get through this. We will defeat this pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUniCredit chooses Andrea Orcel as chief executive httpson.ft.com3iNH5X8 Ant plans sale of prize...

China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting aggressive measures implemented to curb a resurgence of the disease are working.The National Health Commission ...

Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

A Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month while wearing a shirt with a message that stood for murder the media was arrested Tuesday, the FBI said. Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, was charged with obstruct...

Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report

Australias cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Cricket Australia CA launched an investigation w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021